Calton & Associates Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 249.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

