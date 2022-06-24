Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Holdings Lifted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

