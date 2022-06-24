Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,447.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.