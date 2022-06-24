Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Overweight

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 169,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after buying an additional 281,946 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 47.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 313,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 56,423 shares during the period. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

