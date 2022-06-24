Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,800 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Danimer Scientific worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 331,750 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,693,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,881 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,705,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 484,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,875.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $517.86 million, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

