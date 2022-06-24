Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 401 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $7,445,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $496.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.30 and a 200-day moving average of $588.38.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

