Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,194 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after purchasing an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $151.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average of $175.31. The company has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.