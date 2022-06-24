Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.36 and a 200 day moving average of $232.03.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

