Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $133.97 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.13.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

