Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

