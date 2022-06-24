Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.37. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

