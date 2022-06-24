CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

