Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.03. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

