Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

NYSE CARR opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

