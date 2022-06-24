Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Gary Ingenito Sells 6,152 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 293,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

