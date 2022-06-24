Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.64

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 24534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

CENX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $648.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $104,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

