CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger Purchases 4,222 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,048.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,414,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,366,564.74.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 6th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 2,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$5,576.00.
  • On Friday, April 1st, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$559.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.43. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.42.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEU. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.43.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.