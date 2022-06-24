CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger Purchases 4,222 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,048.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,414,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,366,564.74.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 2,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$5,576.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$559.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.43. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.42.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEU. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.43.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.