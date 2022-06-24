Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $204,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,334,537 shares of company stock worth $916,266,013. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

