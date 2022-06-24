Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 377,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 317,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

T stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

