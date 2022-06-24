Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 184 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.