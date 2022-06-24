Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) by 217.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

