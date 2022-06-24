Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $485.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.39, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

