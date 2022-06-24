Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,403 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 15,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in 3M by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 355,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 98,888 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 49,613 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in 3M by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in 3M by 6,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

