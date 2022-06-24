Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 78 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

COST stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $391.25 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

