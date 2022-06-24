Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

