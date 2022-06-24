Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,900 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 373,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

