Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Citigroup by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

