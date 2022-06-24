Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.41% from the company’s current price.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Shares of CWAN opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 487,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $6,564,697.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,433,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,977,305.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky purchased 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $6,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $79,859,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $640,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.