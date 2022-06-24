CNB Bank Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $92.00 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

