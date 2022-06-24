CNB Bank Purchases 134 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CNB Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after buying an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $155.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

