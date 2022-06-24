Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

