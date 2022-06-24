Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $593,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 300.9% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 89.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 110,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.1% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $243.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

