Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $651,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,058,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

