Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $496.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

