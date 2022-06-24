Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

PRU stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

