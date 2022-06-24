Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

