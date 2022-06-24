Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Shares of UL opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

