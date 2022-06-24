Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,223 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in eBay by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

