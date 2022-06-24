Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $290.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $380.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 392.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.59. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

