Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

