Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.11 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

