Community Capital Management LLC Buys 22,900 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Enviva makes up 5.2% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Community Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Enviva worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 188.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86 and a beta of 0.97. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.96 per share, for a total transaction of $828,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,404.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,922 shares of company stock worth $2,076,088. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

