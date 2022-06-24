Community Capital Management LLC Buys 7,700 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

