Community Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,700 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

