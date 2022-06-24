Community Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Community Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP opened at $34.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.