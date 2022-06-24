Community Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

