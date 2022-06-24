Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Community Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. VMware accounts for 1.6% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average of $117.24. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Cross Research decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

