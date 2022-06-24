Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Community Capital Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.8% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $624.71 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $635.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.