Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.78.

Shares of FLT opened at $210.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.78 and its 200 day moving average is $236.25. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.