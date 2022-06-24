Community Capital Management LLC Has $592,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 175,250 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,555 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.